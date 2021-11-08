ICAN! is holding a Volunteer Orientation at our program house located at 1501 W. Minnesota, Chickasha.
Last year, 27,089 abuses perpetrated by family members, current or former significant others and roommates were reported to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies, including murder, sex crimes, threats and assaults, according to a newly-released crime report from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
That’s the highest number in at least 20 years
“ICAN! is committed to providing support services to those in Grady County affected by domestic violence,” said Matt Whetzel, executive director at ICAN! “Volunteers play a vital role at ICAN, and we are in need of dedicated, compassionate volunteers to help us carry out our mission.”
ICAN! specializes in victim advocacy. In addition to operating a 24-hour crisis telephone hotline (405-222- 1818), ICAN! offers services such as: emergency housing, transportation to a safe place, safety planning, hospital advocacy, VPO/court advocacy, childcare services, referrals to our legal aid attorney and transitional housing assistance.
Our biggest need is Crisis Line Advocates - crisis line advocates are the first responders in supporting domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and human trafficking victims. Our 24-hour crisis line can be answered anywhere; training and resource materials are provided. Crisis line advocates offer: support through active listening, information and referrals to helpful community resources, safe alternatives to abusive situations and environments.
For more information and to fill out an application scan the QR code (scroll to second article image), or visit https://www.icancrisisnetwork.com/volunteer-your-time or call 405-224-8256
