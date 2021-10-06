In the interim, I enjoy traveling House District 51 and hearing from constituents about issues they’re concerned about, such as the quality of our infrastructure.
In the early 2000s, Oklahoma ranked among the states with the most structurally deficient bridges. At the time, 17% of our state’s 6,800 bridges were in bad shape. After realizing the need to improve our infrastructure, the Legislature increased funds to Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation (ODOT) by adapting a more reliable funding formula.
Thanks to more than a decade of continuous improvement, ODOT has reduced the number of structurally deficient bridges from 1,168 in 2004 to only 67 in 2021. Additionally, none of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s 873 bridges on the toll road network are structurally deficient. After being 49th in the nation for highway bridge conditions, Oklahoma has been in the top ten for the last two years!
ODOT is working to repair roads and bridges across the state, and they recently announced the upcoming updates coming to our district that I want to share with you:
FY2021
Stephens Co. SH-29: From N2900 Rd. east 4 miles to Morrison Rd. at a cost of $12 million dollars. This project, which abuts the SH-29 project from FY2018, is anticipated for completion in spring 2022.
Grady Co. SH-19: Right-of-way acquisition is near completion for this route beginning approximately 5 miles east of US-81 and extending east for a little over 8 miles to the Roaring Creek bridge. Utility relocations will begin in 2021 to accommodate reconstruction projects scheduled in 2023 and 2024.
Grady Co. US-62: Twin bridges to be reconstructed over the Washita River, just east of Chickasha, will cost nearly $13.2 million when done. This project is halfway done.
Stephens Co. SH-29: Right-of-way acquisition is near completion for property along this route beginning near Morrison Rd., extending east 12.52 miles to the Garvin County-line. Utility relocations will begin in 2021 to accommodate reconstruction projects scheduled in 2024 and 2026.
Grady Co. SH-4: Resurface Project: Project will begin 0.5 miles N. of I-44, extend north to SH-37. It will cost $1.3 million and be completed later this fall.
Stephens Co. SH-7: Asphalt resurfacing: An 8-mile section of this highway will be resurfaced beginning approximately 7.6 miles east of US-81 in Duncan, extending east ending approximately 1.2 miles west of Texaco/Sanner Road. The project, which will cost $1.5 million, is about to begin and should be completed in fall 2021.
FY2022
Grady Co. SH-19: A 4.2-mile section of this highway is scheduled for reconstruction from Roaring Creek Bridge, through Bradley, ending at the Washita River bridge at a cost of $13.0 million.
Grady Co. SH-37: Asphalt resurface in Tuttle: from 1.0 miles east of SH-92, extending east 3 miles, costing $1.59 million.
Grady Co. SH-39: Reconstruction of this highway, begin on the east side of the East Winter Creek Bridge, extending east to SH-76, will cost $8 million.
McClain Co. SH-76: A 3-mile section of this highway is scheduled for reconstruction from SH-130 north 3.0 miles to SH-37, costing nearly $11.5 million.
Stephens Co. Duncan Bypass: Asphalt resurfacing. From 0.5 miles north of Elk extending north to SH-7, within an anticipated cost of $2 million.
Stephens Co. SH-7: Asphalt resurfacing: an 11-mile section of this highway is scheduled for an asphalt overlay beginning 1.2 miles west of Texaco/Sanner Rd, extending east 11 miles to Ratliff City. The projected total cost is $3.4 million.
FY2023
Grady Co. SH-19: A 5.87-mile section is scheduled for reconstruction, beginning 5 miles east of US-81 and extending east to Chitwood Rd., for $21.42 million.
Grady Co. US-81 Realignment: Grading and bridge projects for us-81 realignment (Chickasha Bypass) could potentially be let in the 2023 program year. The two projects would cost $73.6 million and $18.3 million.
Stephens Co. Lawton/Duncan “Y”: Right-of-way and utilities for intersection improvements. A public meeting will be held to discuss intersection options.
Stephens Co. Duncan Bypass: Asphalt Resurface from US-81, extend west and north to Elk Ave, with an anticipated cost of $2.9 million.
FY2024
Grady Co. SH-19: A 2.52-mile portion of this highway is scheduled for reconstruction from Chitwood Road, through Alex, east to the Roaring Creek Bridge, totaling $6.44 million.
Grady Co. SH-39: Asphalt resurfacing from near US-62 junction, extending east 3.35 miles. It’s projected to cost $1.0 million.
Grady Co. US-62: Asphalt resurfacing from CR-2860, east of the Washita River, extending east 4.69 miles to the SH-39 junction and costing $2.0 million.
McClain Co. SH-76: Right-of-way and utilities for a 4.5-mile section of this highway from W. Fork of Walnut Creek extending N. 4.5 miles to SH-130 north. Construction is scheduled for 2028 with an estimated cost of $19 million.
Stephens Co. SH-29: A 5.5-mile section of this highway is scheduled for reconstruction, including a bridge replacement over Black Bear Creek for $20.3 million.
The infrastructure in House District 51 and across the entire state has significantly improved over the last few decades, but we must continue to strategically invest in our roads and bridges to meet the current and future needs of Oklahomans. Additional information on projects can be found on the ODOT website, ok.gov/odot, under “Programs and Projects.”
It’s truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. God bless!
Rep. Brad Boles represents District 51 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Grady, McClain and Stephens Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.