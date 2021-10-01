The BabyMobile is coming back to Chickasha on Thursday in order to distribute free baby supplies to the community.
The Infant Crisis Center BabyMobile will be offering drive-thru diaper distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Chickasha YMCA, located at 725 W. Chickasha Ave.
According to the Infant Crisis Center, the drive-thru BabyMobile allows staff to serve Oklahoma residents while limiting contact and adhering to social distancing recommendations.
The BabyMobile will be providing free diapers, formula and food for babies and toddlers aged 3-years-old and under.
No appointment is required. The Infant Crisis Center requests that those utilizing this service wear a mask for the safety of the BabyMobile Staff.
A legal guardian must be present. For more information, call 405-528-3663.
