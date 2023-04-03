The BabyMobile is coming back to Chickasha to distribute free baby supplies to the community.
The Infant Crisis Center BabyMobile will be offering drive-thru diaper distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at the Chickasha YMCA, located at 725 W. Chickasha Ave.
The BabyMobile will be providing free diapers, formula and food for babies and toddlers aged 3-years-old and under.
No appointment is required. The Infant Crisis Center requests that those utilizing this service wear a mask for the safety of the BabyMobile Staff.
A legal guardian must be present. For more information, call 405-528-3663.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.