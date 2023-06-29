Drive-thru diapers: BabyMobile comes to Chickasha
Pixabay

The BabyMobile is coming back to Chickasha to distribute free baby supplies to the community. 

The Infant Crisis Center BabyMobile will be offering drive-thru diaper distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 13 at the Chickasha YMCA, located at 725 W. Chickasha Ave. 

The BabyMobile will be providing free diapers, formula and food for babies and toddlers aged 3-years-old and under. 

No appointment is required. A legal guardian must be present. For more information, call 405-528-3663. 

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you