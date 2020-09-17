Sale at the library
Pixabay

The Chickasha Public Library has received an enormous donation, and the Friends of the Library are having a popup sale! The sale is located in the library meeting room at 527 W Iowa Ave.  There are educational items, books, and much more! All are welcome to browse the sale during library business hours, Monday through Thursday from 9:30 am to 7:00 pm, Friday  9:30 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturday 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Prices are donation-only, and new items are being added daily. Please note that masks are required to enter the library building and must be worn in the room. For additional information, please call the library at 405-222-6075. 

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you