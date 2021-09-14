Oklahoma husband and wife duo The Imaginaries’ Maggie McClure (piano, keyboard, vocals) and Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) recently released “You Already Know” a tender song they wrote for each other and performed for the first time on their wedding day almost ten years ago.
The song was featured in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie “Redemption In Cherry Springs” starring Rochelle Aytes, Keith Robinson, Frankie Faison.
“You Already Know” was a song that The Imaginaries knew they wanted to release but didn’t feel it quite fit with the newer Americana music they were making given its more soulful vibe. It wasn't until they went to Muscle Shoals, AL to make their debut album at Portside Sound that they officially recorded the song with drummer Rob Humphreys (Leonard Cohen, Jason Mraz), guitarist Kelvin Holly (Jason Isbell, Gregg Allman, Neil Young), and bassist Shonna Tucker (John Paul White, The Secret Sisters). The single was mixed by Ryan Lipman (Marie Digby, Travis Howard, Cary Brothers) and mastered by Grammy-Award winner David Glasser.
“We loved how it turned out but didn't feel it stylistically belonged on The Imaginaries' debut album so we're very excited to finally release this song now and have it featured in the upcoming Hallmark Mystery Movie,” says Maggie. "I had written most of this song already when I played it for Maggie leading up to our wedding and she helped edit and improve some of the lyrics while making the second verse hers,” says Shane. “At the time we felt like we didn't know much besides the fact that we were meant to be together. That's where this song originated from, relying on each other and our faith, and knowing that we’ll be there for one another no matter what."
The Imaginaries released their debut album, The Imaginaries, March 26. It was produced by the duo and recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL, and features legendary “Swampers,” including bassist David Hood (Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Paul Simon), Little Richard guitarist Kelvin Holly, bassist Shonna Tucker, and keyboardist NC Thurman (Hank Williams Jr, Gregg Allman, Little Richard). They also flew in their drummer Rob Humphreys (Leonard Cohen, Jason Mraz) for the recording and worked with Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Christina Perri, Ben Rector) back in Oklahoma for keys and additional production as well as keyboardist Dan Walker (Heart).
Their most recent single "Revival," a spiritual swampy roots song about finding hope and salvation, received radio play at WMOT, WMHB, WXNZ, WTMD, WCBE, KAFM, WCLX, KSMF, WERU, KOSU, KKFI, WVIA, WMMT, KZUM, WVMO, KHNS, and more. American Songwriter says “’Revival’ is a song of strong compositional form, smart with word play and rhyme scheme, and built for an audience anxious for a good call-and-response or catchy refrain to (eventually) belt at a live show..” “It’s upbeat and bluesy with smart lyrics and smarter composition…there are shades of The Civil Wars, with perfectly matched harmonies and exquisite chemistry,” says Three Chords. The video / short film received a lot of attention on the film festival circuit with its O Brother, Where Art Thou? meets Bonnie and Clyde theme.
The Imaginaries also released and premiered the video for “Blue Sky” with a special DittyTV interview and performance, “Walking On A Wire,” with the stunning video shot in the dunes of Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka, OK and Gloss Mountain State Park in Fairview, OK, and "Thinking 'Bout You," a sincere acoustic-driven song about missing someone you care about but don't get to be with because of distance.
They recently wrapped filming A Cowgirl’s Song, a country music driven feature film and fourth installment in the popular Cowgirls ‘N Angels series, starring the legendary Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels), Savannah Lee May (Julie And The Phantoms, The Secret Lives Of Cheerleaders) and Darci Lynne Farmer (America’s Got Talent season 12 winner), as well as The Imaginaries, who are co-producing, co-starring in, music supervising, scoring, and co-writing the soundtrack to the film. A release date for the film will be announced soon.
In the meantime, The Imaginaries will be on tour throughout the US playing special record release shows the rest of the year including Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 2, Hotel Café In LA on September 30, State Fair Of Texas on October 5, Rockwood Music Hall In NY on October 16, and Muscle Shoals Songwriter Festival November 6, among others. All tour dates are listed below.
Tour Dates:
9/2 Summerfest @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park – Johnson Controls World Stage (Milwaukee, WI) @ 12:30pm Tickets Here
9/3 Abendigo's (Hochatown, OK) @ 7:00pm
9/4 Abendigo's (Hochatown, OK) @ 7:00pm
9/18 Rock Island Grill (Chickasha, OK) - Full Band @ 7:30pm Tickets Here
9/22 Pica’s (Louisville, CO) - 6:00pm (Free Show)
9/25 The Lion's Den (Pinetop, AZ) @ 1:00pm (Free Show)
9/26 The Lion's Den (Pinetop, AZ) @ 1:00pm (Free Show)
9/30 The Hotel Cafe Second Stage (Los Angeles, CA) – Full Band @ 9:00pm Tickets Here / Purchase $5 Livestream Tickets Here
10/5 State Fair of Texas (Dallas, TX) - Full Band @ 4:00pm, 5:30pm, 8:30pm Tickets Here
10/7 Fire House Gastro Park (Grand Prairie, TX) @ 7:00pm
10/8 VZDs (OKC, OK) - Full Band @ 8:30pm Tickets Here
10/14 The Press Room (Portsmouth, NH) @ 8:00pm Tickets Here
10/15 Showroom at The Colonial Theatre (Keene, NH) @ 8:00pm Tickets Here
10/16 Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 (New York, NY) @ 10:30pm Tickets Here
10/17 The Birchmere (Alexandria, VA) @ 7:30pm - Opening For Judy Collins Tickets Here
11/6 Muscle Shoals Songwriter Festival / Flobama Music Hall) (Muscle Shoals, AL) @ 5:00pm Tickets Here
12/11 The Dunkin Theatre (Cushing, OK) @ 7:30pm Tickets Here
12/17 Roxy Theater (Muskogee, OK) @ 8:00pm Tickets Here
