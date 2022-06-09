Heavy metal Okies, Locust Grove rocked the roof off Legends Pubhouse and Venue on June 4. The band recently released a new album "Battle of Locust." Watch the video for the title track on YouTube.
ICYMI: Locust Grove at Legends Pubhouse and Venue
Photos provided by Fred McNatt / Photography by Shea Higgerson Photos
-
-
