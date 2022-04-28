Donors can get some treats for their pets and themselves at two upcoming blood drives in Chickasha.
Blood donors will receive a free “I came for the treats” t-shirt, one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and a “My owner is a donor” pet bandana.
- On Friday, April 29, a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Southern Plains Medical Center, on the bloodmobile.
- On Saturday, April 30, a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the blood mobile, parked in the YMCA Parking Lot at 725 W. Chickasha Ave.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
