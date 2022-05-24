ODOT

I-44/H.E. Bailey is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Sterling/Cyril gate (mm 62) and US-81/US-277 (mm 80) in Chickasha for pavement rehabilitation. Drivers can expect a rough driving surface and reduced speed limit in the work zone during this phase of the project.  

