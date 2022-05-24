I-44/H.E. Bailey is intermittently narrowed to one lane in each direction between the Sterling/Cyril gate (mm 62) and US-81/US-277 (mm 80) in Chickasha for pavement rehabilitation. Drivers can expect a rough driving surface and reduced speed limit in the work zone during this phase of the project.
featured
I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike intermittently narrowed near Chickasha
- Oklahoma Department of Transportation
-
-
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral service for Rita Davis, 83, of Chickasha, was 1:00pm, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Southern Oaks Church of Christ. Interment was at Fairlawn Cemetery. She died May 12, 2022. Arrangements are with McRay Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- CPD: Officers investigate possible brawl at Chickasha Lake
- Legends Pub House and Venue takes stage as entertainment destination
- New Road Construction, Redecorates the Ninnekah Community
- Grady County delinquent property resale to be held June 13
- SOFTBALL: Science & Arts, 9 other teams to compete in NAIA Softball World Series
- #TheGoodStuff Welcome to Summer!
- Retirement reception to be held for Dr. Hess May 28
- #TheGoodStuff Telling our Story
- Odd find promotes teamwork
- SOFTBALL: Science & Arts secures spot in NAIA Softball World Series
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.