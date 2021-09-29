HSI Sensing held its Grand Opening Ceremony celebrating the new manufacturing location and warehouse for its subsidiary Genisco Filter Corp today. Genisco Filter Corp, previously based in Madison, Wisconsin, specializes in the design and manufacturing of EMI/ RFI filters.
The New 25,000 SF building features a large warehouse and office space that will allow HSI Sensing to expand its current operations as well as the opportunity to bring these two companies together at their headquarters in Chickasha, OK. Travis Posey, Vice President of HSI Sensing stated, “We are excited to have Genisco Filter Corp in Chickasha. There is still some room in the facility for HSI to expand potentially but right now it is all about Genisco Filter and their growth.”
Posey explained, “The Genisco Filter manufacturing team in Oklahoma has grown from 0 to 12 employees over the past 6 months and with the current growth trajectory, they will need to continue hiring more people before the end of the year. Genisco Filter Corp has moved from a 4,800 SF facility in Wisconsin to the brand new facility in Chickasha where they currently occupy over 15,000 SF of available space. We are using the space to stock up on inventory and finished goods to keep us poised to meet our customer’s aggressive short lead times of 6-8 weeks. With this new space we are more easily able to take on bigger projects and the local workforce for Genisco has been readily available as we need to grow. Genisco makes completely different products from HSI Sensing. At HSI Sensing we can ship 1,000 parts in a box as small as a shoe box, where Genisco Filter single products can be as large as a refrigerator.”
Another key factor in the choice of location was HSI’s commitment to its community in Chickasha, Ok. “We are definitely committed to doing business in Oklahoma and more specifically in Chickasha,” said Posey. “Genisco Filter is already looking to get involved in our local chamber and community events.”
The Chickasha Economic Development President Jim Cowan said, “HSI is such a great example of why Chickasha has such a vibrant diversified economy. The history of how it got started here shows that first impressions and small town friendliness really do impact economic development. Our community is so blessed to have a multi-generational family business choose to not only stay here, but also to expand. Congrats to the entire HSI team for their incredible success and grown!”
CMSWillowbrook was hired as the Design- builder for this project. Posey stated, “I will say the building is perfect for what we need and where we need to go. There were some critical changes we needed to make once we got the walls up and CMSWillowbrook quickly accommodated all of our needs ensuring our manufacturing flow would be smooth once we moved in.”
Angelo Bradford, Vice President of Operations for CMSWillowbrook stated, “It was really fun working with Travis and the rest of the HSI Sensing group on this project. They really put a lot of thought in the programming, operations, and aesthetics of the building and it definitely shows. We are extremely grateful for our relationship with them and look forward to working together in the future.”
