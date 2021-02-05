HSI Sensing a family owned company in Chickasha, OK invited Community leaders, family and friends to celebrate the groundbreaking on their new expansion for a warehouse with office space near their existing facility in Chickasha on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The approximately 25,000 SF building will include Genisco Filter Manufacturing owned by HSI Sensing, coming from Wisconsin who outgrew their facility to occupy half of the warehouse and leaving the other half to expand HSI Sensing and room for other business opportunities.
CMSWillowbrook was hired as the Design-builder. Angelo Bradford, Vice President of Operations for CMSWillowbrook stated, “We are really honored to be a part of this project. As a Chickasha-based company, it’s extremely exciting to be building for another long established company that’s based in our hometown.”
Travis Posey, Vice President of HSI Sensing stated “We designed the building so if in the event we do need to grow more, we can go any direction with it.” “Since the business has been growing, this will be a great expansion of our existing facilities.”
Sydney Reneau, Project Engineer for CMSWillowbrook stated she is excited about the new build and its close proximity to CMSWillowbrook’s home office in Chickasha. “We worked really closely with the client during the entire design process. We have a great team and that’s what makes it all come together. We are excited for them to be able to expand and offer more jobs to the Chickasha community and further their business.”
Posey said that he was excited for this expansion because of breaking ground once again in Chickasha many years after his grandfather Bill Posey and father Tom Posey did. “My grandfather and father broke ground in Chickasha for a specific reason, the quality of people they interacted with. Here we are 50 years later breaking ground again. His father Tom and Uncle David Posey are still on the Board of Directors and Ryan Posey, President of HSI Sensing.
Community leaders, including Chickasha Mayor, Chris Mosley were invited to attend. Chris made a statement about the excitement of the expansion and bringing jobs to Chickasha. “We have a community that actually believes in Chickasha. HSI Sensing are bringing in operations from across the nation to right here in Chickasha. They are a key partner to us in this community and I am really excited for them.”
This facility is expected to be complete June of 2021.
About CMSWillowbrook
CMSWillowbrook has been building value for clients in Oklahoma since 1974 with a focus on providing full service construction management. CMSWillowbrook Construction Managers oversee projects from inception to completion including planning, design, procurement and construction to ensure a seamless standard of technical and management expertise on each project. The company employs more than 150 staff members at offices in Chickasha, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. CMSWillowbrook has completed over 150 projects in Chickasha alone.
