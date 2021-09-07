Grady Memorial Hospital is seeking an infusion of funds due to the pandemic’s impact on revenue and staffing.
Hospital representatives went before the Grady County Commissioners on Monday morning to request an allocation from American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
Grady County has been allocated a total of $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
The hospital compared 2019 and 2020 and found a shortfall of more than $1.4 million in sales tax revenue and a $300,000 loss in use tax, according to Jackie McAddo, Grady Memorial Hospital Chief Financial Advisor.
The nationwide healthcare worker shortage has affected Grady Memorial Hospital as well.
The hospital has requested funds to hire traveling nurses with 13-week contracts and provide retention bonuses to existing staff. The hospital is requesting up to $1.4 million to cover the expense, according to Cathy Groseclose, VP of Patient Care Services.
Grady Memorial Hospital faces challenges due to its proximity to larger hospitals in Norman and Oklahoma City.
Groseclose said Grady Memorial is not be able to keep up with the growing sign-on bonuses and retention pay of these larger metro hospitals. However, Grady Memorial does need to offer comparable pay and take care of staff who have stayed during the pandemic.
Groseclose said this has been the hardest time for healthcare workers in her 36 years of experience in the field. Over the last month, there has been a record number of ER visits. Moreover, as ICU beds begin to fill across the nation, there are fewer places to transfer patients. Groseclose urged residents to get vaccinated.
