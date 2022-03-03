This spring, the Chickasha Public Library is hosting a variety of health literacy programs to serve our community.
A Building Resilience Art Therapy session will kick off the spring programs on Thursday, March 17. Art Therapist Virginia Savage, LCSW, will host a community conversation about mental health and improving circumstantial resilience. Participants will learn a smart method to create achievable goals, use two-dimensional materials to create unique vision boards for 2022, and have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the process. The two-hour program will begin at 6 p.m.
If you’re looking to add more activity to your day, learn to line dance with Emily Hector Godwin from the Love to Dance studio! Godwin will host three free line dancing classes, one each on March 12, April 16 and May 14. The classes will begin at 10 a.m. and are designed for participants ages 10 and up.
A new Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) session will start in April. SAIL is a fitness program for older adults that can be done sitting or standing. Performing exercise that improves strength, balance and fitness is critical for staying active and reducing the risk of falls. The SAIL program was designed with these principles in mind. Each class includes a warm-up, stretching, cardio, balance, and strengthening exercises, as well as a cool down. Registration is now open for this class.
Also in April, Canadian Valley Technology Center will be offering a CPR certification class. Additional information for this class will be available soon.
We are excited to announce a partnership with Grady County 4-H to provide free cooking classes! Youth ages 10 to 16 can register for the cooking classes, which will be held at the Library on Tuesday afternoons in May and June. These classes are free and will last about an hour. Additional information about the classes will be sent in April to those registered.
All of these programs are free, however space is limited, so registration is required. You can find more information for each program on the Library’s web page, chickashapl.okpls.org, or by visiting the Library at 527 W Iowa Ave. Call (405) 222-6075 or email library@chickasha.org to register for a program.
These programs are funded in part through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.