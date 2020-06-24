Homer Hulme honored for contribution to Chickasha Public Library

Chickasha resident, Homer Hulme received recognition from Chickasha City Council for his contribution to the Chickasha Public Library.
Hulme donated over $11,000 for the library to update the indoor lighting, in dedication of his mother, Dorothy N. Hulme.
Dorothy was an active volunteer at the Chickasha Public Library for many years. She died in 2008.
Lillie Huckaby, Chickasha Public Library Director, said Homer’s donation allowed the library to replace every bulb with energy efficient LED lights. Huckaby said the switch will cut the library’s energy bill in half as well.
