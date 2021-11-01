Tonight, Chickasha City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss a sign exception for a Starbucks location at 2304 S. 4th St.
This address is between Aldi and Burger King, near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike exit.
City code limits on-premise signs to 45-ft. However, Vaquero Ventures has requested permission for an 80-ft. sign for better visibility to those driving on the turnpike.
According to Vaquero, the taller sign would help prevent unsafe, last-minute turns onto the exit.
The company said they will work with the City of Chickasha to construct a sign that meets wind and structural requirements.
