Starbucks
Pixabay

Tonight, Chickasha City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss a sign exception for a Starbucks location at 2304 S. 4th St.  

This address is between Aldi and Burger King, near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike exit.

City code limits on-premise signs to 45-ft. However, Vaquero Ventures has requested permission for an 80-ft. sign for better visibility to those driving on the turnpike. 

According to Vaquero, the taller sign would help prevent unsafe, last-minute turns onto the exit. 

The company said they will work with the City of Chickasha to construct a sign that meets wind and structural requirements. 

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you