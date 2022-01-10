Hilliary Communications, a leading communications company supporting customers across Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa, this week began installing fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband internet for residents in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
The company’s expansion into Chickasha began this week with a fiber installation at city hall. More than 100 homes are expected to be hooked up this month. Residents in Chickasha interested in receiving fiber internet are encouraged to contact Hilliary Communications at hillcom.net/chickasha.
“Hilliary Communications offers our customers one of today’s leading internet connections, and we’re proud to now begin delivering that service to residents across Chickasha,” said Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Hilliary Communications. “Our family-owned company is committed to serving and advancing communities across rural America as we continually expand access to reliable, high-speed broadband. We encourage residents across Chickasha to sign up now to begin taking advantage of our fiber to the home offerings.”
FTTH provides customers with one of the fastest and most reliable broadband internet connections on the market, allowing users to stream video, communicate with family and friends, download and upload large files and more, all at lightning fast speeds.
Chickasha residents may pre-register for fiber internet installation at their home by contacting Hilliary Communications at 580-529-5000 or at hillcom.net/chickasha.
