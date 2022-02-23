Slick and hazardous conditions remain in Northeastern, Eastern, Southeastern, South-central and Central Oklahoma with sleet-covered highways reported by Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews. Slick spots are also reported by crews in North-central and Southwestern portions of the state.
Plowing and salt/sand operations continue across all impacted counties. Conditions are expected to deteriorate further during the overnight hours as another round of winter precipitation moves through the state. ODOT and OTA crews will continue to treat and clear highways and turnpikes until all areas are clear and dry.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro area highways are slick and hazardous.
A back up continues on northbound US-69 north of McAlester in Pittsburg County due to stalled vehicles after an earlier crash.
I-35 remains slick and hazardous from near the Kansas state line south to the Texas state line. I-40 has slick spots reported in the western portion of the state with conditions becoming more slick and hazardous in Central Oklahoma and continuing through the eastern portion of the interstate.
Drivers should continue to use extreme caution through the evening and overnight hours. It will take time to clear accumulated ice due to low temperatures and more winter precipitation in the forecast.
Motorists should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
