A super high speed chase that began in Mustang ended just north of Chickasha on Tuesday afternoon.
A live broadcast from News 9 showed patrol cars from several agencies chasing a silver sedan down US-81, reaching speeds of 125 mph. The car was eventually stopped due to a stop stick on the roadway. The broadcast showed the car pull over to the side and officers approached the vehicles with guns drawn before making two arrests.
The pursuit may have began after a woman in the car wrote a bad check in Mustang, according to the broadcast.
This is a developing story.
