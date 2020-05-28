Heritage Park Theater in Chickasha announced they will be reopening this summer, on Friday, July 10.
The local movie theater made the announcement via social media earlier this week.
Heritage Park said they have been waiting on new releases from studios, who have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt allowed movie theaters to reopen on May 1, Heritage Park opted to wait due to lack of product from film distributors.
“With no new movies available, we have nothing to play, and don't feel it's viable to play old product that is freely available on streaming services,” a post from Heritage Park’s Facebook said on April 30.
