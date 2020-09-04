After six long months for Chickasha’s movie fans, Heritage Park Theater reopens tonight.
Like others around the world, Chickasha’s movie theater closed in March due to coronavirus concerns.
Chickasha’s Heritage Park Theater location say they will be taking the following precautions.
Staff will wear masks and gloves and will sanitize surfaces, doors and handles between shows and while customers are in the lobby. There will also be barrier screens between staff and customers at the ticket and concession stations.
Moviegoers are asked to wear masks, although these may be removed while eating and drinking during the movie. Heritage Park also requests that customers leave two seats between groups to maintain social distancing. To assist with social distancing, theater capacity will be capped at 50%.
Movie times have also been modified and will be spread out in order to have less people in the lobby at one time. In addition, there will be no late shows. Movies will each have one show per day Monday through Friday and three showings on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend matinee times may start earlier than the typical 2 p.m. showing in order to have fewer people in the lobby at one time.
Tonight’s lineup of movies include: Tenet, The New Mutants, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Unhinged and Play the Flute.
Heritage Park Theater is located at 2505 Valley View Drive (behind Atwood’s) in Chickasha. For show times, visit chickahsa.oktheaters.com.
