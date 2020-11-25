Heidi Helping the Homeless to hold coat drive this weekend

Heidi Helping the Homeless will hold a free coat drive this weekend.
The coat drive will begin at about 9 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 28 and continue through Sunday, Nov. 29.
About 100 coats and hoodies in child and adult sizes will be available in the parking lot of T’s Treasures at 1108 W. Choctaw Ave. in Chickasha. The coats will include an inspirational message.
Heidi Harrison said the coats and hoodies are free to anyone who needs them.
Earlier this year, Harrison installed blessing boxes lat 1323 Missouri Ave. as well as the blessing boxes at 10th St. and Oregon Ave. The blessing boxes function as both a donation and distribution site. “Give a bit, take a bit,” is painted on the boxes. Barrels for shoes and socks is a recent addition at the 1223 Missouri Ave. site.
Harrison, who has initiated several projects to help the homeless and others in need, said the Heidi Helping the Homeless team has grown. There are currently 671 members of the Heidi Helping the Homeless Facebook group. Anyone can join the group for updates on ongoing projects and to learn how they, too, can help out.
Harrison and the rest of the Heidi Helping the Homeless team recently distributed Thanksgiving meals to the homeless. They will be serving Christmas dinner to the homeless Dec. 16.
