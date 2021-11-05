The community can help the homeless avoid the misery of cold, wet feet.
Heidi Helping the Homeless is requesting donations of rolled up socks. In a recent Facebook post, Heidi Harrison asked residents to buy themselves some new socks and bring their old socks rolled up.
Boots and sneakers are also in constant need during the cold months, she said.
She said those who are homeless struggle to keep their feet warm and dry through the winter months.
Donations may be dropped off at Heidi Helping the Homeless at 428 S. 3rd St. There will be a sock bin in the computer room for the homeless only. There is also a bin outside for anyone in need.
