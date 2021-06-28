Heidi Helping the Homeless has been trucking along in their mission to help residents without homes.
Recently, the group raised enough funds to purchase a moving van in order to pickup and transport donations. The 2006 bright yellow moving van was purchased through money donations, t-shirt and yard sales.
The van has the group’s logo and phone number emblazoned on the side in addition to logos from sponsors such as Sean’s Auto, Bad Boy Signs, Schollie’s Sweets and several others.
Businesses who would like to advertise and show their support for Heidi Helping the Homeless may have their logo added to the van in exchange for a donation, Heidi Harrison, founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless, said.
As can be seen in giant blue font on the side of the van, the contact number for Heidi Helping the Homeless is 405-779-0889.
Heidi Helping the Homeless has embarked on numerous projects over the last year including blessing boxes, free coat drives, free meals for those in need and help for the elderly during the February 2021 winter storm. In April, Harrison was recognized as Citizen of the Year at the 2021 Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
Heidi Helping the Homeless said the moving van is their first big goal but they have upcoming plans in the future.
