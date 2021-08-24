Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC is an evolving outreach program, where the community can lend a hand to others in need.
The bright blue building is located at 428 S. 3rd St. in Chickasha. Sunny yellow, “Ugly” the moving van is parked on the side. The vehicle is used to pick up donations, often at the end of garage sales in town.
Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC, houses a thrift shop and food pantry room, with multiple projects underway, including a shower room, laundry services and a computer room.
Heidi Harrison has hand-delivered meals, clothing and other necessities to the homeless since 2018. Over time, her mission has grown from blessing boxes to yard sales, coat drives and finally, a growing outreach program.
Helping the homeless got Harrison through a bad patch with her mental health a few years ago.
“My counselor had told me—and he wasn’t doing it to rub it in my face—but he said ‘Heidi if you don’t get back on your meds, you’ll end up like that man outside,’” Harrison said.
“So I started thinking, ‘I bet that dude’s hungry.’”
Harrison then bought 30 cheeseburgers and went in search of the man. She talked to different people on the streets and gave them food.
“They helped me. They made me feel better,” she said.
Harrison asked the people on the streets what they needed. She turned to a local Facebook group to ask for donations. When she got kicked off the Facebook group, she and her friends created their own “Heidi Helping the Homeless” page, which currently has over 2.1k members.
Today, the blessing boxes are outside the building, where they are always accessible to those in need after store hours. People passing by can “give a bit, take a bit” from large cabinets of food and clothing. There are also large barrels of socks and shoes.
Currently, the thrift shop is open. All clothing is $1 and organized neatly into categories of clothing for men, women and children, hats, shoes and accessories. The store inventory is changed frequently.
“What I don’t want is for you to come in on your day off, you look through for an hour and a half and you come back and see the same clothes,” Harrison said.
The store also regularly sells clothes for half price.
Those who are homeless shop for free.
The thrift shop also has DVDs for $1, some furniture, toys, small appliances, cookware and more, all priced as marked. The proceeds from the thrift shop help fund Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC projects and operating expenses.
Jan Tucker works at the store alongside Harrison. She and Harrison have been friends for a few years, and both shared a similar vision. Harrison said the store is continually looking for volunteers to help.
Currently, there is a limited amount of food available. There are a few shelves of nonperishable food, baskets of snack packs and a refrigerator with several cans of soda and juice.
The facility has been able to use many of the furniture donations they receive. For example, book cases and tables are used in the thrift store area.
Harrison has been able to use a little makeshift magic as well.
Several doors were donated. Harrison put them together with pallets and brackets to make uniform-length computer tables for the computer room, which has eight computers. These are the right height for barstools, which were also donated. In the future, someone will be coming in a few times a week to teach basic computer skills.
In this room, there will also be a calendar for daily activities. There are chairs for people to come in out of the rain and a selection of books on a shelf.
Also in the future, the facility will have a shower room and laundry area called the “wet room.” A shower stall is high on the donation wish list, Harrison said. It is an expensive item, but there is nowhere else in town that the homeless can go to for a free shower.
Moreover, Harrison wants to provide a space for people to groom after their shower. Whether for a job interview or just to feel better, people will be able to style their hair, apply makeup, lotion and perfume.
“I hope you will walk in one person and walk out another,” Harrison said.
The room will also have baskets of new underwear and socks, labeled so that those who come in for a shower can help themselves.
Not having an address or photo ID is another obstacle the homeless face. The lack thereof can stand in the way of a person getting a job and/or receiving benefits.
Heidi Helping the Homeless will provide locked mailboxes, with both the facility and the recipient having their own key. The person will be able to use the facility’s address and phone number as their own. Messages from phone calls will also be put in the locked mail slots.
Harrison and the team will help the person through the process of getting a copy of their birth certificate, social security card, photo ID and benefits the person may qualify for.
“I want to give them a chance,” Harrison said. “And when they get there and they have everything we are willing to provide, you decide to stay on the streets or take drugs or go the wrong way, I will be done,” she said. “I will always feed you. I will always feed the homeless. I will feed a hungry mouth. But our resources after that will stop,” Harrison said.
Harrison said the Chickasha community has been very receptive. Churches and other charity organizations have been on board. Strangers have also donated money for Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC to continue to grow and help more people.
Recently, a University of Science and Arts student, Savannah James, volunteered to paint a mural on the outside of the building. Harrison and Tucker said they were extremely impressed with the artwork. Harrison said she only asked the artist to share her vision of what Heidi Helping the Homeless stands for.
Harrison said she has been careful to do everything above board so that Heidi Helping the Homeless, LLC can continue, should she be unable to lead the project in the future.
Harrison seems less concerned about those who might rustle through the donation boxes on the porch to steal.
“Who’s going to steal it? Why am I open? I’m only mad if you make a mess.”
She does plan to put up a sign to address this behavior, however.
“If you’re going to dig through the donations to steal, please make sure you tidy up after yourself. And smile because you’re on camera.”
Harrison came to Oklahoma from England about 16 years ago after she married an American. While she is still proud to be British, she said she is proud to live in America. Both of her children joined the military.
“My kids fought for this country. My son fought in another country for this country. And I think that’s what started it for me.”
At the Harrison household, the British, American, Oklahoman and Chickasha flag all have flown.
“I just want Chickasha to know it can be different. As a town we can help each other and we can make a difference.”
