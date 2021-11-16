Coat Drive
Provided

Heidi Helping the Homeless in Chickasha will hold a free coat drive this week. Free coats will be available between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. Heidi Helping the Homeless is located at 428 S. 3rd St. The next coat drive will be held in February. 

