Heidi Helping the Homeless in Chickasha will hold a free coat drive this week. Free coats will be available between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. Heidi Helping the Homeless is located at 428 S. 3rd St. The next coat drive will be held in February.
Heidi Helping the Homeless holds coat drive Nov. 17-18
Graveside funeral service for Brent Hughes, 70, of Chickasha, OK will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 12, 2021 in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha. Buster Sides will officiate. Brent Ray Hughes was born the son of Clifton and Bonnie Hughes on May 16, 1951 in Chickasha, OK. He died on …
Memorial service for Kevin Hair, 65, of Chickasha, OK will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Southern Oaks Church of Christ in Chickasha. Floyd Kevin Hair was a well loved father, son and brother. He was such a good brother-in-law that he just had to be called "brother." …
