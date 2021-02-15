Heidi Helping the Homeless is offering to feed the elderly in need of a hot meal during Monday’s frigid temperatures.
Heidi Harrison, founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless said the many closures today leave some seniors without food.
Heidi Helping the Homeless is offering to bring a meal to seniors in need. They will do so while they are out feeding the homeless in the community as well.
To contact Harrison, call 405-779-0889.
Visit the Heidi Helping the Homeless Facebook page for more information about helping those in need in the community.
