Several counties, including Grady, are under a heat advisory through Friday.
The National Weather Service extended the heat advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday evening to 7 p.m. Friday evening.
The heat advisory covers portions of central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma. This includes the areas of Chickasha, Blanchard and Tuttle in Grady County.
Some areas of the state could experience heat index values between 105 and 109.
NWS has advised that high heat combined with high humidity could cause heat illnesses in some individuals.
Please observe the following recommendations from NWS’s heat advisory:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room, out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions while outside
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 if someone shows signs of heat stroke.
