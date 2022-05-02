For a city to grow, seeds must be planted in the tourism ecosystem, according to destination marketing expert and author, Bill Geist.
Geist was the guest speaker at the 99th Annual Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. See the list of winners at the end of this article.
More than 350 people filled the North Building at the Grady County Fairgrounds on April 29. Geist said it was among the most well-attended chamber events he had visited.
Geist founded DMOproz, a consulting company that helps destinations, city chambers and state tourism groups showcase their communities. He wrote a book on the topic titled “Destination Leadership.”
Geist said he became a Chickasha fan through the Imaginaries, a music duo who have caught national attention with their Christmas-themed songs and music videos shot in Chickasha. Geist said he saw the Chickasha Economic Development Council logo at the end of the video and asked himself “What is going on in Chickasha?”
He then met with Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Council Director.
“I realized that he is doing something here with his team that I think is the future of destination marketing,” Geist said.
The Chickasha Leg Lamp garnered international attention in 2020. The 40-foot-tall, inflatable leg lamp drew foot, car and selfie traffic to the area. The Leg Lamp has become a fixture of the Festival of Light season, a popular holiday destination for nearly 30 years.
Visitor economy is more than “heads in beds,” Geist said, referring to people staying at hotels. This tourism ecosystem also includes “cheeks in seats,” “torsos through turnstiles,” “feet on the street,” “fans in stands” and “more in the store.”
“We all in some way, shape or form touch tourism,” Geist said.
“If you build a place where people want to visit, you build a place where people want to live. If you build a place where people want to live, you build a place where people have to work. If you build a place where people want to work you build a place where business wants to be.”
This repeats the cycle, Geist said, because then the city becomes a place where people want to visit in order to see what businesses have opened.
“Everything starts with the visit. Businesses do not relocate to a town they do not visit. People do not move to a town they haven’t visited,” he said.
2022 Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Banquet Winners
Young Professionals of the Year: Kristen McGregor & Kristyn Allbritton
Volunteer of the Year: Zack Bowles
Public Servant of the Year: David Buchanan
Business of the Year: Grady Memorial Hospital
Small Business of the Year: Baity Screw Machine Products
Citizens of the Year: Josh Woods and Zachary Grayson
Woman of the Year: Kelly Wilkerson
Civic Hall of Fame Inductee: Pat Cunningham
A surprise “Chairman’s Award” was also given to Jim Cowan.
Margaret Davis received the Legacy Ambassador Award for 30 years of service to the Chamber Ambassadors.
