Sunday Halloweens may cause confusion for trick or treaters but at least the forecast is consistent.
In Chickasha, the trick-or-treat tradition is observed on the big day, Oct. 31. However, in Blanchard, trick or treaters will haunt their neighborhoods on Saturday, Oct. 30. This leaves extra time for candy-eating on Sunday.
It would be pretty greedy to visit both towns on either day to double up on candy. However, such a prankster would only need one weather-appropriate costume.
Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low 70s, high 60s and lows in the low 40s. The days are expected to be sunny and the nights mostly clear, according to the National Weather Service.
