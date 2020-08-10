The Groundbreaking for Jungle Ice Fun Zone, a challenging 18 hole miniature golf complex, is scheduled for this Thursday, August 13th at 9:30 am. The new business is owned by Jerry, Sheila and Steven Layman. Construction is expected to take 4-6 months to complete. This new entertainment venue will be located just to the North of the Chickasha Sports Complex on Grand Avenue.
“We believe Chickasha needs more entertainment options for the whole family, but especially kids. We will have an indoor/outdoor pavilion that will be perfect for birthday parties and other special occasions” remarked Jerry Layman. The local family has operated the popular Jungle Ice Snow Cone stand for the past 17 years and were also long time operators of the skating rink here in Chickasha. They will continue to operate Jungle Ice Snow Cones, but will also offer all the same menu items with a drive thru at the Fun Zone site as well.
Besides mini golf and snow cones, Jungle Ice Fun Zone will also offer popular concession food including pizza and wings. Their pavilion will have numerous TV’s and a see through garage door to be used during inclement weather. There will also be a game room providing additional entertainment offerings. The venue will operate year around and have extensive lighting throughout the park so that families can enjoy mini golf after dark. Jim Cowan, Economic Development Director for the City of Chickasha remarked, “We are excited to see this project get started. We believe it will draw people from all over the surrounding area to come visit Chickasha as well as being the perfect compliment to the Sports Complex.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.