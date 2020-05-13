Grand Avenue Elementary teacher tests positive for COVID-19

A third grade teacher at Grand Avenue Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the school.
Grande Ave. Principal, Dereth Harrison, posted the following to parents:
“We need to inform you that one of our 3rd grade teachers has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Teacher helped bag 3rd grade classroom supplies and personal items last Thursday. This teacher was only in contact with 3rd grade items. Supplies or personal items belonging to 2nd or 4th grade students were not affected. For the safety of our children and families, we will postpone the 3rd grade pick-up of personal belongings and return of library books and chrome books for a 14-day quarantine. During that time, we will utilize our Clorox 360 disinfectant machine to sterilize all 3rd grade belongings. We will reschedule return and pick-up dates as soon and safely as possible.”
This teacher was not in the building on the day other grade level items were being bagged, according to Grand Avenue Elementary. The school said distribution of breakfast and lunch sacks has been performed by paraprofessionals and building assistants, not teachers.
The Grand Avenue school building will be closed tomorrow to be disinfected and sanitized.
