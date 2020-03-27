Graham receives scholarship from Worshipful Master of Widow Son Lodge #11

Earlier this month at Roy’s BBQ in Chickasha, Chancelor Graham was presented a $1,000 check by the Worshipful Master of Widow Son Lodge #11 of Chickasha, OK as the recipient of a Prince Hall Grand Lodge, F.&A.M., Jurisdiction of O, Amos T Hall Scholarship.
Chancelor is the son of Michael and Felicia Graham of Chickasha and the grandson of Roy and Clara Bryant, owners of Roy’s BBQ. Chancelor graduated from Chickasha High School in May 2019 and is currently attending Rose State College in Midwest City, OK. He is a member of the First Baptist Church, 1st and Dakota Ave.
