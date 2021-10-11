Everyone had to act quickly in anticipation of the severe storms on Sunday night.
The Chickasha Community Theatre may have taken this literally.
A crew of 31 kids finished up their first reading of “Frozen,” an upcoming play at the Washita Theatre. Shortly after, the kids and their parents rushed home to seek shelter.
The storm gained traction in Anadarko before dropping a tornado near Verden. Sirens began to sound in Chickasha as the dark sky flashed with lightening.
Many residents went to their safe place and watched the weather reports. James B. Kiper said he told his two-year old son they were having a party in the closet. “He mostly just played while I watched the livestream,” Kiper said.
Indeed, many residents were engaged in the somewhat anxious festivities.
“We partied in our fraidy hole!” Russell Dean Thompson said. “I’m so claustrophobic but the kid handled it like a champ on his iPad.”
Those without a safe room had to get creative. There is no public safety shelter in Chickasha.
Roya Lail said she sought shelter in the bathroom with an infant, toddler, five-year old and a sick 28-year-old.
There were several residents in Grady County who had to corral human and four-legged family members to a safe area.
Dallas Ramsey had a crowd to manage. “Had to grab my Rottweiler, my mom’s poodle and teacup Maltese and take them into the shelter, all while helping my wife, mom and grandma down as well, it got warm down there real fast.”
Misty Barnes had a second-in-command to help with preparations.
“My 10 year old daughter packed a suitcase with extra clothes, blankets, lots of water, snacks while I prepared a diaper bag. Just in case... When the sirens went off we got all 3 kids and the 2 dogs in the shelter ASAP.”
Other residents, like Roger House, faced the flashing sky as an Okie tradition.
“[I] stood outside and watched it roll in enjoyed the lightening show! Most Oklahoman thing to do!!”
