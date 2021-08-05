Grady Memorial Hospital has expanded its services to include Chiropractic with the addition of Dr. Rory Troub – Board Certified in Chiropractic and Physiotherapy.
Dr. Troub, born and raised in Chickasha, graduated from Saint Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She holds a doctorate in chiropractic from Cleveland University in Kansas City. Dr. Troub’s practice specializes in musculoskeletal conditions such as back and neck pain, headaches, sports injuries, pregnancy, pediatrics, chronic conditions, and general discomforts.
Dr. Troub was born in Grady Memorial Hospital. She attended Friend Public Schools, and graduated high school from Chickasha Public School. A number of her immediate family works at Grady Memorial Hospital, and she is delighted to return to the community that helped shape her into who she is today.
Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO said, “Dr. Troub will add a new service to our Medical Center menu of services. For a few years, people have asked me about adding Chiropractic services to our campus. I believe that Dr. Troub does come to us at the right time and at the right place.” Dr. Troub will office in Grady Memorial Hospital’s Pain Management Professional Building.
To learn more, contact Emily Miracle (405) 779-2496 or Ty Pool (405) 224-2100.
