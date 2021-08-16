Grady Memorial Hospital has expanded its surgery department alongside Dr. Patel and Dr. Buchanan with the addition of Lucas Toho, MD –General Surgeon.
Dr. Toho, born and raised in Hinton, Oklahoma, graduatedfrom medical school in 2015 from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. He went on to complete his residency as a General Surgeon at the Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia, California, and was selected from 125 residents to receive the, “Outstanding Resident of the Year” award in both 2017 and 2020.Dr. Toho performs a broad range of surgical procedures, including laparoscopic appendectomy and laparoscopic cholecystectomy, and is certified and trained in the Fundamentals of Laparoscopic Surgery, the Fundamentals of Endoscopic Surgery, Advanced Trauma Life Support, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support. Dr. Toho is now available to treat patients at Five Oaks Medical Group and Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Dr. Toho is thrilled to return to return to his roots in the Oklahoma community. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to come back to Oklahoma, and I’m fortunate to have found a position at Grady Memorial so close to home. My surgical training has taken me from New Hampshire to California, and during that time, I’ve realized the quality and character of Oklahomans is unrivaled. I’m looking forward to service the local community, and getting to know the people of Chickasha.” Dr. Toho enjoys golfing, travel, and watching sprint car racing. He also enjoys spending time at home with his two cats, Jackie and Coco, and his French bulldog, Moira.
Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO said, “The addition of Dr. Luke Toho will greatly add to our already stellar surgery department in our community. All of our Five Oaks family doctors agree that Chickasha and surrounding area residents will significantly benefit from Dr. Toho’s expertise right here at home in Chickasha.” Dr. Toho will office next to Dr. Robert Buchanan, M.D. and Dr. Amish Patel, D.O.
