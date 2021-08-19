As the delta variant continues to spread, Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) is urging the community to get vaccinated.
GMH released a letter to the community on Thursday. Signed by more than 30 GMH physicians and healthcare professionals, the letter states Grady County is experiencing a steep rise in cases and hospitalizations. Most of those hospitalized with COVID-19 complications are not vaccinated.
“If the influx of patients continues at this pace, we are worried we won’t have enough nurses, doctors and supplies to take care of everyone,” the letter said.
“We need your help. The most important thing you can do for us, for your family, for your community, is get vaccinated against COVID-19. Even if you previously had a COVID infection, even if you are healthy and young, it is still important to get the shots.”
The letter also encourages residents to talk to their friends and family over the age of 12 about getting vaccinated. The healthcare workers say they are willing to answer any questions that residents have.
“We will gladly answer any questions you have and help you make the best decision for you and your family.”
Grady County residents can get vaccinated at most pharmacies and at the Grady County Health Department. Currently, walk-in vaccines are available at the health department on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Residents may also find a location and/or make an appointment by visiting vaccines.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233.
