On Thursday, Dec. 17, Grady Memorial Hospital and Five Oaks Medical Group celebrated a momentous occasion in having their first vaccine distribution for Covid-19 among their employees.
Much thought went into the preparation for this event, and Grady was delighted with their turnout, as over 200 members of their staff signed up for their vaccination. Among these first participants were Dr. Mitchell Coppedge, M.D., Francis Todd, ED, Dr. Don Hess, M.D., Brad Warden, Infection Control, and Dr. Abby Housman, DO. “I was very excited to be the first person vaccinated in the city of Chickasha”, stated Dr. Coppedge. “I am confident about the safety of the vaccine, and I hope a lot of people will be able to get the vaccine very soon!”
Dr. Housman, Chief of Staff elect, could not contain her excitement for the mass distribution of the vaccination. “I can’t wait to be able to offer the vaccine to my patients in clinic. A lot of them are really excited about it. They are ready to have some immunity to this disease so that they can see their friends and family again without fear of making someone sick or getting sick themselves.”
The vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, is a two-dose series created to prevent the Coronavirus disease. Completing both vaccinations is key, because the first series alone will not provide full protection. Oklahoma State Health Department has decided the vaccine will be distributed in four stages, beginning with those in the nursing home, emergency medical technicians, public health personnel, other healthcare providers, and teachers. As a healthcare community, Grady Memorial Hospital will be among the first to receive the vaccination for employees. “Our facility hopes to vaccinate as many staff as possible over the next several days. Oklahoma has also partnered with Walgreens and CVS to get the vaccine to those in the nursing homes, both residents and staff” (Dr. Housman).
Even though the vaccine has arrived, it is still important to practice all the public health measures including wearing a mask. “It will take many months to produce and distribute enough vaccine to immunize a large portion of the population. 70-80% of the population will need to be vaccinated in order to really slow down transmission and bring down new cases of COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very effective at 95%, but this means 5% of people immunized may still develop illness from the virus, though it would likely be mild symptoms. In addition, we don’t yet understand if someone can be immunized but still develop asymptomatic infection and be contagious. Trials are ongoing to answer this question. For these reasons, it’s important to continue to wear a mask and practice public health measures to protect other people, especially those who haven’t been vaccinated.” (Dr. Housman).
It is her hope that her patients will understand how essential this vaccine is, and that we are only going to be able to conquer this feat if we work together. Dr. Abby Housman added,
“Having a COVID-19 vaccine will absolutely be a game changer; it’s going to change our lives going forward. But it’s going to take time and probably this past month and the upcoming 4-6 weeks will probably be the most difficult period of this pandemic. The gatherings from Thanksgiving had a large impact on increasing cases in our communities, and now Christmas is coming up. What really makes this so challenging right now is that our hospitals are already full. They are not only at capacity in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and the other big metro areas- they’re full everywhere, which makes it difficult to treat patients who need medical care for any cause, not just COVID-19. These past 9 months have been the most challenging, heartbreaking, distressing experience of most healthcare worker’s careers and it hasn’t been something anyone anticipated.”
Although we don’t know the exact timeline the vaccination will be distributed to the masses, new information is being released daily. In the most recent publication by The Washington Post, Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was quoted, “I would say starting in April, May, June, July – as we get into the late spring and early summer- that people in the so-called general population, who do not have underlying conditions or other designations that would make them priority, get shots” (“What You Need to Know about Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca Vaccines”, The Washington Post).
“It’s really important for us to tackle this together”, says Dr. Housman. “We need to remember that if we can all get the vaccine and if we can all continue to practice the public health measures that have been recommended to us for the past 9 months- wearing a mask, washing hands, staying apart- we will come out of this. The quicker we do those things all together, the faster we will be on the other side of this..”
This is a step in the right direction. As a concluding statement, Warren Spellman, CEO of Grady Memorial Hospital summarized Covid-19 vaccinations with this final thought, “There is so much to be excited about. 100 million doses of Pfizer has been disturbed across the country, 100 million from Moderna, and many more from Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca. It will take time, but every day we get closer. Grady Memorial Hospital will do everything we can to support our patients, and we look forward to offering the vaccine to the public as soon as possible. We can and will fight this together!”
