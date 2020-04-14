Some hospitals are trying to maintain financial health in the absence of revenue from elective procedures.
In March, Governor Kevin Stitt put a pause on elective surgeries to prepare for a possible surge in hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason for the executive order was to conserve PPE in case hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
On Monday, the Grady County Commissioners approved a request from Grady Memorial Hospital to accept an advance payment from Medicare for up to $6.8 million.
Jackie McAdoo, Grady Memorial Chief Financial Officer, said the advance is a program from Medicare to help hospitals survive financially through the pandemic. McAdoo said the hospital will not use the advance unless necessary, but the money there if the pandemic drags on. If the hospital uses funds from the advance, the hospital would begin paying the money back after 120 days, McAdoo said.
“The plan is not to use that money unless we have to,” she said.
Commissioner Michael Walker wanted to know if the county would be held responsible if the hospital could not pay the advance back.
“As long as it’s possible [for the hospital] to reopen for business and we have Medicare money for them to withhold from, then we wouldn’t. They said they will work with any facility because they know our receipts are going to be down for a while,” McAdoo said.
This was a method for the government to get money to hospitals quickly, she said.
The commissioners also approved Grady Memorial Hospital to apply for a Small Business Association Paycheck Protection Loan up to $3.6 million.
Grady Memorial Hosptial’s payroll is currently $1 million every two weeks.
The hospital still has business coming through the emergency room, people inpatient at the hospital, in pediatrics and Telehealth is picking up, although some older patients still visit in person if they are not comfortable with the technology.
There is currently one surgeon at Grady Memorial, who needs to be available.
The loan is for businesses with less than 500 employees. As long as the hospital maintains at least 75% of their staff, the debt is forgiven. Grady Memorial Hospital currently has about 305 full time employees. However, the loan does not fully fund paychecks when salaries are over $100,000.
As far as recent preparations for the pandemic at Grady Memorial Hospital, there is a vacant wing on the first floor, which will be the COVID-19 response wing.
