The Grady County Commissioners met via teleconference again on Monday.
The board received updates from emergency management as well as the hospital regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on Grady County.
Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said they are keeping track of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the county. Thompson said their were some items in storage that have been distributed to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Fire Department and the courthouse.
Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO, said the hospital recently purchased a new Skytron UV Robot (an ultraviolet light) that can immediately disinfect surfaces and equipment throughout the hospital.
According to the hospital’s social media, this was an non-budgeted cost of $70,000 to improve sanitation at the facility during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital is asking the community to consider a tax-deductible donation to the Grady Memorial Hospital Foundation which may be mailed at 2220 W. Iowa Ave., in Chickasha.
The UV light will also allow the hospital to sanitize some PPE for a one time re-use.
The hospital is looking at plans for rapid screenings, where to place overflow should COVID-19 patients overwhelm available beds and how to manage the limit on respirators.
Currently, the hospital is screening everyone who comes into Grady Memorial or Five Oaks.
Grady Memorial may also create an emergency room overflow driveway, which would circle through the parking lot, Spellman said. He requested approval from the Grady County Commissioners.
The hospital CEO said there are projections showing that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic could hit Oklahoma in about two weeks.
Grady Memorial Hospital is facing similar issues as other hospitals in the state, such as testing that is limited to patients with certain criteria. Generally, patients must be sick enough to be admitted to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19, Spellman said.
Spellman said there are probably a number of positive cases who are self-quarantined at home, those who are sick but not having severe symptoms.
Grady Memorial Hospital asks those with symptoms to call the clinic at 224-2100. Staff can arrange a tele-visit, which is covered by insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, for a doctor to speak and see patients telephonically.
