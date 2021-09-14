Instead of going to get vaccinated, residents of rural Grady County towns may have vaccines come to them.
Grady Memorial Hospital CEO, Kean Spellman, said the hospital received a small grant to improve rural healthcare outreach. The hospital plans to get a clinic van up and running within the next month or so. This van will travel to smaller towns in the county, such as Alex, to administer vaccines.
The van will not only administer COVID-19 vaccines, but childhood vaccinations as well.
There are a few challenges. The van will need to be staffed with someone who is experienced in pediatrics. Moreover, the van will need reliable Internet access, which can be spotty in rural areas.
There will be more information to come as this story develops.
