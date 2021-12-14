COVID-19 admissions are high at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Kean Spellman, CEO.
There is a shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients, not just as the county hospital, but in the state. On Friday, a Grady County patient had to be transferred to Brownville, Texas, he said.
Spellman said the increase in cases may be attributed to people gathering during the holidays as well as pandemic apathy. Moreover, those who are unvaccinated continue to make up the majority of those who are hospitalized with the virus.
About 95% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Grady Memorial Hospital are unvaccinated, Spellman said.
While the Omicron variant has spread rapidly in other areas, the Delta variant is still the most common in Oklahoma. However, it does appear to be more contagious.
“It is a little bit ominous that in England, 42% of their positive covid cases are that variant,” Spellman said. “Apparently it’s a faster spreading version.”
At this time, it is unknown if the Omicron variant is more deadly than previous variants.
“Nobody knows. Tine will tell. They’ve only had one death due to it in England. So, it’s not a sign one way or the other.”
Generally, it takes about a month from active symptoms for a person to die from COVID-19, Spellman said.
“I think in general our problems is still the same. People are still unvaccinated. Delta is still here” … “And it’s getting those people pretty sick. And those people that are not vaccinated don’t want to get vaccinated. We’ve tried pretty much everything we can think of to persuade people,” he said. “So we’re just going to have to pick up the bodies.”
The hospital continues to struggle with staffing issues because of the pandemic. There are many healthcare professionals who have opted to retire or leave the field. Spellman said he hopes to see legislative action that will expand the nursing programs in Oklahoma.
