COVID-19 patient admissions continue to decrease, however healthcare workers are facing another challenge.
Grady Memorial Hospital CEO, Kean Spellman, said there has been a 300% increase in assaults on nurses and emergency room staff in the United States.
Spellman said a nurse at a LifeCare hospital was kicked so hard across a hallway by a patient that she may now be permanently disabled. The nurse hit her head on a door jamb, he said.
“It’s starting to disturb me that we’re having so many more assaults against healthcare staff,” Spellman said. “I don’t think there’s any real causation that anyone can tell, other than I think it’s the post pandemic crazies.”
Mental health demand has spiked off the charts, with more neuroses and psychosis than ever, he said. At the same time Oklahoma has limited mental health resources.
Grady Memorial Hospital is looking for preventative steps to protect staff.
Spellman said he is asking law enforcement to stop the practice of dropping off intoxicated people at the hospital. Under Medicare, patients cannot be physically restrained. Most of the staff at Grady Memorial Hospital are female, he said.
Local law enforcement has been quick to respond to incidents of assault at the hospital, Spellman said. However, no matter how quickly they arrive, it is too late. The violent incident has already happened, he said.
Under Oklahoma law, those who commit assault and battery against an emergency medical care provider may face felony charges.
The Medical Care Provider Protection Act (Senate Bill 1290) was passed in Oklahoma in May 2020. One provision of the bill increases the penalty for aggravated assault and battery on a healthcare worker.
