Grady Memorial Hospital CEO, Kean Spellman, didn’t mince words about the state of the pandemic in Oklahoma.
“Unvaccinated people are going to get it. It’s just that simple,” Spellman said. “We’re not able to mask our way out of this or social distance” … “It is everywhere and we’re not going to be able to really do much about it. So we just have to deal with the ramifications.”
One of those ramifications is a shortage of ICU beds in Oklahoma’s hospitals. As of Monday morning, there were 77 patients in the state waiting for ICU beds, according to Spellman.
Almost all the COVID-19 patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. Moreover, unlike the alpha variant, most of those hospitalized are in the 15 to 30 age group.
While such patients are less likely to die or be put on a ventilator, they still face the potential consequences of a long illness accompanied by hefty healthcare expenses, Spellman said.
There is not only a shortage in ICU beds, but also nurses to tend to them. The emotional and physical drain of the pandemic has prompted nurses to consider their own survival.
“They’re just sick of being under this gun, so they’ve left the hospital side,” Spellman said.
Many nurses are going into other health careers such as insurance and home health. Spellman said that Grady Memorial Hospital is short at least four nurses. The hospital has been looking at different strategies to bring in more nurses. At this time, it is a challenge to remain competitive with bigger hospitals that are able to provide attractive sign-on bonuses and pay.
The only glimmer of hope, Spellman said, is that Missouri hospitals are beginning to see the delta variant burn itself out finally. He said he hopes that will be the case in Oklahoma as well.
In the meantime, there has been a recent uptick in vaccinations. However, it will be about a month before the recently vaccinated are protected from the virus. Moreover, while the vaccine provides over 90% protection for the alpha variant, that number falls to 70% for the delta variant, he said.
Spellman acknowledged that there is still a large body of people who do not want to get the vaccine.
“We’re still seeing a lot of people who have this fear that there’s something in the vaccine that’s not safe. That’s just baloney. Total baloney.”
