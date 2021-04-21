A newly energized, post-COVID team of local Republicans welcomed members of the Oklahoma State House of Representatives, along with County Sheriff Jim Weir and District Attorney Jason Hicks to the county meeting on April 15 in Chickasha.
The upcoming May 20 gathering welcomes U.S. Senate Candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, along with Joshua Schultz of the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans to Chickasha.
“Folks who missed our April event, our second gathering since the pandemic shutdown, missed a great event!” said Grady GOP Chair Carrie Bertrand. “Terrific speakers, engaging questions, door prizes and food! Thank you to the 46 engaged voters who participated at the live event and the 125 people who watched a portion of it on Facebook live.”
An update on legislation under debate at the Capitol was provided by State Representatives Brad Boles and Dick Lowe. Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir spoke on local law enforcement issues and took audience questions, along with District Attorney Jason Hicks.
As a special feature, Blanchard City Councilmen Michael Scalf and Chuck Kemper spoke about the challenges of stepping out of a business routine and into public service.
April’s meeting was sponsored by Retirement Solutions, led by investment advisor Brad Bertrand.
Looking ahead, the next meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 at Bible Baptist Church. Admission is free. Catered by Grady's Gab & Grub, the event will feature a baked potato bar with trimmings served at 6:30. The program begins at 7 p.m.
Featured speaker is Jackson Lahmeyer, candidate for U.S. Senate. Lahmeyer is endorsed by Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security advisor under President Donald Trump. Lahmeyer is a native Oklahoman, small business owner, instructor at Victory College and pastor at Sheridan Church in Tulsa. Laymeyer will be challenging Senator James Langford in the 2022 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
Other speakers scheduled on May 20 include Joshua Shultz of the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans, who will share how young conservatives are speaking out on college campuses, despite a prevailing progressive youth culture. College students from USAO and the area are invited.
“Please come join us as we work to become informed and active in making a positive, conservative difference in our community,” said Teresa Evans, vice chair. “We’ll offer door prizes and shine a spotlight on Ferguson Roof Systems. Find us on Facebook atGrady County Republican Party (facebook.com/Grady-County-Republican-Party).”
