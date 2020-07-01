The proposal to extend the one-eighth percent sales tax for the Grady County Senior Nutrition Centers passed by a landslide on Tuesday night.
At the end of the night, according to unofficial election results, 6,564 voted yes and 3,416 voted no.
The tax will commence on Jan. 1, 2021 and expire Dec. 31, 2025.
All election results become official after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
