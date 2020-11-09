The Grady County Veteran’s Day Ceremony has been cancelled this year.
Sherri Lewis, who helps organize the event every year, said she had been looking forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the installment of the Grady County Veteran’s Memorial in Shannon Springs Park.
However, due to the park being closed for limb cleanup after the ice storms as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony had to be canceled. In the past, the ceremony has been held at the Elk’s Lodge during inclement weather. However, there is not enough space to practice adequate social distancing for the ceremony.
The Elk’s Lodge will still be feeding their traditional dinner to veterans as well as their friends and families on Veteran’s Day. Those attending may choose dine-in or carry out options.
The Veteran’s Day dinner will be served between 12:30 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Chickasha Elk Lodge located at 1818 W. Country Club Ave.
