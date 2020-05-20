Due to COVID-19, the June Tax Sale will be held on the law on the East side of the Grady County Courthouse. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the Grady County Fairgrounds in the Community Building. Only registered bidders will be able to attend. Masks and social distancing are required.
The sale date is June 8 and the sale begins at 9 a.m.
It is recommended that attendees pre-register to avoid delays. One can register by calling the Grady County Treasurer’s Office at 405-224-5337. Those who register on the day of the sale must do so by 8:30 a.m.
