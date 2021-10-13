STILLWATER, Oklahoma – Multiple Grady County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
“We are fortunate to have many students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture who are actively engaged and impacting others,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience and celebrate the contributions they have made to our college and departments. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their investment in these students and their development.”
The 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and hometowns:
Claire Carver
Chickasha, Oklahoma
Agribusiness
Ferguson OYE Scholarship
Kaden Ferrell
Chickasha, Oklahoma
Animal Science
Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
Stella Hensley
Enid, Oklahoma
Environmental Science
Joseph Fleming Memorial Environmental Science Scholarship and Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship
Tillman Savage
Pocasset, Oklahoma
Agribusiness
Dr. John W. Goodwin Endowed Agricultural Economics and Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
James Trammell
Ninnekah, Oklahoma
Agricultural Education
Long’s FFA and 4-H Achievement Scholarship and Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship
The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience. The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience. With 16 majors, a variety of study options and more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. Learn more at agriculture.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.