Former Fire Chief, Brian Zalewski, has found a new home at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s department made the announcement via social media on Monday evening.
“The Grady County Sheriff’s Department is proud to welcome our newest Deputy Brian Zalewski to the Sheriff’s Office family! Welcome aboard Deputy Zalewski!”
The post has already generated hundreds of likes as well as several comments thanking GCSO and wishing the newly appointed Zalewski well in his role.
Zalewski said he is operating as an unpaid reserve at the moment. He said the position gives him an opportunity to support public safety in local communities.
Less than a week ago, the City of Chickasha fired Zalewski following a predetermination hearing. The City of Chickasha would not comment on the reason due to the matter being a personnel issue.
However, Zalewski has received an outpouring of support from the community. A crowd gathered outside Chickasha City Hall during the hearing, which was not open to the public. Chickasha’s local Facebook pages have also been scattered with posts expressing outrage over Zalewski’s termination. The Chickasha Firefighter’s Association and the Chickasha FOP Lodge have also openly supported the former fire chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.